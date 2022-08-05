Knight's making a case to land on the Jets' roster with a strong start to training camp, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Knight has worked primarily with third-string quarterback Mike White, but the undrafted free agent out of NC State has impressed the coaching staff with his performance in that role, including a 65-yard touchdown run to cap Friday's practice. "He's having a nice camp," coach Robert Saleh said of Knight. While Knight's still fighting an uphill battle against Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson (hamstring) for the third-string running back spot behind Breece Hall and Michael Carter, a factor working in Knight's favor is his ability to contribute as a return man on special teams.