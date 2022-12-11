Knight rushed 17 times for 71 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for six yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills.

Knight was bottled up in the first half but finally broke free for a 13-yard touchdown run on the first possession after halftime, shaking off tackles to tie the score at seven. He finished with 19 touches to eight for Michael Carter, who mustered only 20 scrimmage yards and lost a crucial fumble in his return from an ankle injury. Knight has 298 scrimmage yards through his first three NFL games and should maintain the lead role in Week 15 against the generous Lions run defense.