Knight rushed seven times for 22 yards and caught his lone target for eight yards in Saturday's 32-24 preseason win over the Giants.

Knight led all of the Jets' running backs in touches in the team's preseason finale. He's likely to end up on the outside looking in when the Jets announce their 53-man roster Tuesday, with Breece Hall (knee), Dalvin Cook (shoulder), Michael Carter and rookie fifth-round pick Israel Abanikanda (thigh) all expected to make the team. Knight should end up on the Jets' practice squad if he isn't claimed by another team, but he could be elevated for the regular-season opener against the Bills if injuries are still permeating the running back room come Sept. 11.