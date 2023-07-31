Knight is listed second on the Jets' first preseason running back depth chart behind Michael Carter, Eric Allen of the team's official site reports.

Breece Hall (knee) isn't listed since he's still recovering from a torn ACL, but he's the presumed No. 1 option when healthy. It's noteworthy that Knight is ahead of rookie fifth-round pick Israel Abanikanda. As long as he stays ahead of Abanikanda, Knight will be in good position to secure a roster spot, barring the Jets shaking things up by signing a veteran such as Dalvin Cook.