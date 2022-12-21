Knight (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Jaguars after being deemed a full participant on Wednesday's practice report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, previously noted that Knight came out of Week 15 action with an ankle issue, but he wasn't listed on the team's first two injury reports of the week. Per Cimini, Knight is trending toward playing versus Jacksonville, but the official 'questionable' designation nonetheless makes the running back's status worth confirming ahead of Thursday night's 8:15 ET kickoff.