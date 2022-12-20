Knight (ankle) isn't listed on the Jets' injury report ahead of Thursday night's game against the Jaguars, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site previously relayed that Knight came out of Week 15 action with an ankle issue, but Knight didn't appear on the team's practice/injury report following Monday's walk-through. Based on that, Knight is on track to suit up for Thursday's contest and thus in line to continue to lead New York's backfield in Week 16, with Michael Carter mixing in.