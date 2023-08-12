Knight rushed four times for 13 yards and caught one of two targets for three yards in Saturday's 27-0 preseason win over the Panthers.

Knight was almost charged with a fumble at the end of a three-yard catch on New York's opening drive, but he was ruled down on replay. He and Michael Carter both mixed in on New York's first two drives, but Carter was far more effective, with 53 scrimmage yards on six touches. Rookie fifth-round pick Israel Abanikanda played the majority of the game after that point and impressed with 87 yards between 12 carries and three catches. The Jets may keep only one of Knight or Abanikanda on the 53-man roster behind Breece Hall (knee) and Carter, though all four running backs could make the team if Hall's recovery from ACL surgery threatens to impact his regular-season availability.