Knight rushed five times for nine yards in Monday's 24-16 preseason win over the Falcons. He added two kickoff returns for 56 yards.

Knight has averaged just two yards per carry in the preseason, so his best chance of making the Jets' roster is as a special teams contributor. More realistically, the undrafted rookie out of NC State will likely end up on the practice squad unless he blows away expectations in Sunday's preseason finale against the Giants.