Knight rushed eight times for 33 yards and brought in three of four targets for 20 yards in the Jets' 13-6 preseason loss to the Buccaneers on Saturday night. He also returned one kickoff for 23 yards and lost a fumble.

Dalvin Cook (shoulder), Breece Hall (knee) and Michael Carter were all given the night off, while Israel Abanikanda (thigh) suffered an in-game injury, all adding up to a busy night for Knight. The second-year back was reasonably productive on a per-touch basis, but his early second-quarter fumble did lead to a Buccaneers field goal. Knight is presumably battling Abanikanda for the No. 4 running back role, and he could well have sealed that job partly by default due the rookie's injury.