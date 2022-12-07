Head coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that Knight will remain a part of the Jets' backfield rotation with Michael Carter (ankle) expected to return from a one-game absence this Sunday at Buffalo, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. "He's not going anywhere," Saleh said of Knight.

The undrafted rookie out of NC State was added to the Jets' 53-man roster in late October but had been inactive for every game until he dressed ahead of James Robinson in Week 12. He was then thrust into action when Carter departed early in the Jets' eventual 31-10 win over the Bears, finishing with 14 carries for 69 yards to go with three catches fore 34 yards. While filling the lead role in last week's loss to the Vikings with Carter sitting out, Knight continued to excel, accounting for 118 yards from scrimmage on 20 touches. Saleh didn't specify how the work would be divided between Carter and Knight in Week 14, but the latter player's strong production over the past two games give him a good case for at least being part of a timeshare.