The Jets signed Knight as an undrafted free agent Friday, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Knight appeared in 12 games at NC State last year and rushed 140 times for 753 yards and three touchdowns while securing 21 of 25 targets for 156 yards. He'll compete for a role with the Jets in 2022, and he could be a candidate to serve as a returner in the NFL.