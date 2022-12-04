Knight rushed 15 times for 90 yards and caught all five of his targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings.

Knight got the start at running back and finished with 20 touches while James Robinson and Ty Johnson combined for 11 with Michael Carter (ankle) unavailable. After being bottled up for most of the game, Knight ripped off a 48-yard run down the sideline in the fourth quarter, accounting for the majority of his rushing yards. Carter has a low ankle sprain, so a Week 14 return against Buffalo is possible for the shifty second-year back, but Knight's powerful running style should allow him to maintain a prominent role on early downs, as the undrafted rookie out of NC State has exceeded 100 scrimmage yards in each of his first two NFL appearances.