Knight rushed 13 times for 23 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Lions.
Knight was the only Jets running back to record a rushing attempt in the first half, but he was bottled up by an improving Detroit front, mustering only 15 yards on eight carries. He split touches with Michael Carter in the second half as New York continued to struggle on the ground. Knight's fresh legs gave him an edge over tired defenders when he first joined the Jets in Week 12, but perhaps the undrafted rookie out of NC State is starting to wear down himself as the Jets prepare to host the Jaguars on Thursday.
