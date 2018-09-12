Jevoni Robinson: Reaches injury settlement
Robinson (undisclosed) and the Texans agreed to an injury settlement Wednesday.
Robinson didn't have a shot at making the Texan's final roster even before suffering his undisclosed injury, and was ultimately waived from Houston's IR with an injury settlement. The 6-foot-7 former professional basketball player is now free to look for an opportunity elsewhere in the league once healthy.
