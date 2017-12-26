Jevoni Robinson: Signs with Houston's practice squad
The Texans signed Robinson to their practice squad Tuesday.
A former basketball player at North Carolina State, the 6-foot-7, 240-pound Robinson brings plenty of size and athleticism at tight end, but his lack of football experience makes him a project player. The Texans will likely evaluate him during their Week 17 practices and potentially keep him around as a training-camp body next summer.
