Jevoni Robinson: Signs with Houston's practice squad

The Texans signed Robinson to their practice squad Tuesday.

A former basketball player at North Carolina State, the 6-foot-7, 240-pound Robinson brings plenty of size and athleticism at tight end, but his lack of football experience makes him a project player. The Texans will likely evaluate him during their Week 17 practices and potentially keep him around as a training-camp body next summer.

