Jhajuan Seales: Reaches injury settlement
Seales (hamstring) reached an injury settlement with the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Seales injured his hamstring early in August and was waived/injured by the Buccaneers as a result. However, he just reached an injury settlement so the wideout can now try to find a spot with a team elsewhere.
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Lynch appeal denied: Who to add?
With the Raiders set to go with a running back by committee in Week 8, who should Fantasy owners...
-
Week 8 TE rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...