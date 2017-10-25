Jhajuan Seales: Reaches injury settlement

Seales (hamstring) reached an injury settlement with the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Seales injured his hamstring early in August and was waived/injured by the Buccaneers as a result. However, he just reached an injury settlement so the wideout can now try to find a spot with a team elsewhere.

