Seales (hamstring) was waived by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Seales signed with the Buccaneers on Sunday, but following a hamstring injury, the Bucs saw value in adding rookie Shaq Hill at Seales' expense. It will be interesting to see if any other teams opt to give Seales another shot considering his health.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories