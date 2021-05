Ausbon is expected to sign with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Prior to opting out of the 2020 season, the 6-foot-2, 217-pound wide receiver totaled 147 catches (on 243 targets) for 1,818 yards an eight touchdowns in 34 games across three campaigns. Upon joining the Eagles, Ausbon will be in the competition for depth at wide receiver behind recent first-round picks Jalen Reagor (2020) and DeVonta Smith (2021).