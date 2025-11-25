Jha'Quan Jackson: Cut by New Orleans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Saints cut Jackson from the practice squad Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Jackson loses his spot on the practice squad to fellow wide receiver Samori Toure, who was signed Tuesday. Jackson appeared in 12 regular-season games for the Titans last season but didn't draw a single target on 46 offensive snaps.
