Jackson signed with the Saints' practice squad Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The second-year pro from Tulane was cut by the Titans in late August after failing to make the team's initial 53-man roster, but he's now found work in New Orleans. Jackson's last in-game action came with Tennessee in 2024, when he appeared in 12 games and caught one of three targets for eight yards across 166 total snaps (124 on special teams, 42 on offense).