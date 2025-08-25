The Titans waived Jackson on Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Jackson failed to record a catch across three preseason games, and while his clearest path to the Titans' 53-man roster was as a returner, he was outperformed by James Proche and fourth-round rookie Chimere Dike. Jackson won't be on Tennessee's main roster for the start of the regular season, but he could return to the team as a member of the practice squad assuming he clears waivers.