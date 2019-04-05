Pressley will face a two-game suspension once he signs with an NFL team, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The reason for Pressley's suspension remains undisclosed, but it appears the off-field issue is fully settled. The 26-year-old led the AAF in rushing with 431 yards on 96 attempts (4.5 YPC) and one touchdown through eight games, and has two workouts with NFL teams scheduled next week.

More News
Our Latest Stories