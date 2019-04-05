Pressley will face a two-game suspension once he signs with an NFL team, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The reason for Pressley's suspension remains undisclosed, but it appears the off-field issue is fully settled. The 26-year-old led the AAF in rushing with 431 yards on 96 attempts (4.5 YPC) and one touchdown through eight games, and has two workouts with NFL teams scheduled next week.