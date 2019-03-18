Pressley is the AAF rushing leader through six weeks, with 75 carries for 343 yards (4.6 average) and one touchdown for the Arizona Hotshots.

Pressley also has nine catches for 72 yards and two scores, making a decent case to get another look in the NFL once the AAF season is over. He went undrafted out of New Mexico in 2016 and subsequently bounced around from Minnesota to Green Bay to Atlanta to New York. The 26-year-old has never made an appearance in an NFL regular-season game, though he did land on the Packers' 53-man roster for Week 1 of 2016.