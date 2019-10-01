Ward was waived by the Colts on Tuesday, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Ward played 29 defensive snaps in three games this season (he was a healthy scratch Week 3) and did not record a tackle. DT Trevon Coley was signed to bolster the Colts' depth on the defensive line.

