Jim Dray: Released by Cardinals
Dray was released Tuesday by the Cardinals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The Cardinals signed Dray last week in order to add depth to an injured tight end unit. Now, with his release, it would appear that starter Jermaine Gresham (ribs) likely will return for Week 3 after being inactive for Sunday's win over the Colts.
