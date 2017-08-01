Gilbert suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Monday's practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Gilbert, an undrafted rookie out of Colorado, was subsequently waived/injured by the 49ers and will likely undergo surgery soon. He should have plenty of time to get back into shape in time for next season.

