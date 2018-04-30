Jimmie Gilbert: Waived by San Francisco

Gilbert (knee) was waived by the 49ers on Monday, Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Gilbert spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve after tearing his ACL last August. However, it isn't clear where he's at in his recovery. Gilbert will become an unrestricted free agent if he passes through waivers unclaimed.

