Jimmy Garoppolo: Open to playing in 2026

Garoppolo is open to playing this season in the right situation, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Garoppolo stated that he was considering retirement in April, but the quarterback has yet to make a decision on his future. The 34-year-old was the top reserve option behind Matthew Stafford for two seasons in Los Angeles, but with the Rams selecting Ty Simpson in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, there is no longer a spot for Garoppolo with the team. He hasn't appeared in more than seven contests since 2022, completing 137 of 210 passes for 1,539 yards and nine touchdowns while throwing 10 interceptions over 11 regular-season games during the last three years. Regardless of his lack of production, Garoppolo has a breadth of experience that would certainly be valuable to a team with a young starter in need of some mentorship.