The Raiders have released Garoppolo.

Per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN, the same applies to slot receiver Hunter Renfrow, with the moves slated to save the Raiders more than $19 million against their salary cap. Garoppolo is thus free to sign with another team, but wherever he lands, the veteran QB will be forced to sit out the first two games of the 2024 season due to a suspension for violating the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy. With Garoppolo no longer in the mix, Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew now top Las Vegas' signal caller depth chart.