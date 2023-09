Moreland (hand) was let go by the Jets from injured reserve with a settlement Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Moreland will head to free agency despite having previously been placed on injured reserve after suffering a hand injury during the team's preseason finale. Now free to sign elsewhere once he's healthy, the 28-year-old will look to catch on with another team despite having not appeared in a game since 2021.