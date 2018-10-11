JJ Jones: Cut by Chargers
Jones was waived by the Chargers on Thursday, Ricky Henne of Chargers.com reports.
The undrafted receiver saw action in three games for the Chargers this season, playing exclusively on special teams, serving as the team's kickoff and punt returner. Jones had a 23-yard average on three kickoff returns as well as five punt returns for an average of 4.8 yards.
