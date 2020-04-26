J'Mar Smith: Set to sign with Patriots
Smith will sign with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent, NESN.com's Zack Cox reports.
It was surprising to many that the Patriots, who went into the draft with 12 picks, didn't take a QB in the process, but the team quickly scooped Smith up in the aftermath. The Louisiana Tech product, who profiles as a dual-threat signal-caller for New England to develop, will start out behind Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer on the team's depth chart.
