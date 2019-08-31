Moore was released by the Packers on Saturday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Moore was expected to compete for a starting role after Randall Cobb's departure in the offseason, but it became clear early on the 2018 fourth-round pick had been surpassed by the likes of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Geronimo Allison, Jake Kumerow and Trevor Davis on the depth chart. Moore's draft pedigree will likely give him a shot on another roster, but he'll almost certainly join the Packers' practice squad should he pass through waivers.