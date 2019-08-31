J'Mon Moore: Cut by Green Bay
Moore was released by the Packers on Saturday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Moore was expected to compete for a starting role after Randall Cobb's departure in the offseason, but it became clear early on the 2018 fourth-round pick had been surpassed by the likes of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Geronimo Allison, Jake Kumerow and Trevor Davis on the depth chart. Moore's draft pedigree will likely give him a shot on another roster, but he'll almost certainly join the Packers' practice squad should he pass through waivers.
More News
-
Packers' J'Mon Moore: Makes one reception•
-
Packers' J'Mon Moore: Involved in car accident Friday•
-
Packers' J'Mon Moore: No targets in Thursday's outing•
-
Packers' J'Mon Moore: Up-and-down exhibition opener•
-
Packers' J'Mon Moore: Praised for new approach•
-
Packers' J'Mon Moore: Little impact in rookie season•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football prep: Top deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
How to handle Elliott, Gordon
Chris Towers breaks down the Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon holdouts and helps you decide...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Sell Edelman
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Preseason Trade Values Chart
Finish your draft and realize you've got an unexpected hole to fill? Want to take advantage...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
McCoy cut — impact on Bills, other teams
Ben Gretch reacts to the news the Bills will release LeSean McCoy, including what it means...