Moore was signed to Cleveland's practice squad Monday, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Moore is a 2018 fourth-round draft pick by Green Bay out of Missouri. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver spent all of last season and the 2019 training camp with the Packers before being waived in the final cuts.

