Forson (knee) has been cleared to resume playing and is ready to join a team, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fortson tore the ACL and meniscus in his right knee while a member of the Chiefs last October. He ended the campaign on IR and became a free agent after the conclusion of the season. Fortson has now made a full recovery and appears to be seeking work with an NFL organization. The 29-year-old has played in 22 career regular-season games, tallying 15 receptions on 21 targets for 160 yards and four touchdowns.