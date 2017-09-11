Joe Bacci: Reaches injury settlement
Bacci (undisclosed) and the Titans will officially part ways after both parties reached an injury settlement Monday, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
After going undrafted, Bacci signed with the Titans in May. He was hampered by an undisclosed injury during camp, and ultimately ended up on the team's injured reserve. He will now be able to find a new opportunity once he regains his health.
