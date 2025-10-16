Indianapolis released Bachie (foot) from IR with an injury settlement Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Bachie played a key role for the Colts early in the campaign, racking up 26 tackles and one defensed pass while playing 157 defensive snaps over the team's first five games. However, he landed on IR due to a foot/toe issue Oct. 8 and has now parted ways with the club. It's unclear how much time Bachie will need to recover from the injury.