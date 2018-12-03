Barksdale was waived by the Chargers on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Barksdale was inactive due to personal reasons during Sunday's win over the Steelers, and has ultimately been let go by the Chargers. The circumstances surrounding Barksdale's release remain undisclosed, but it's worth noting that the veteran offensive tackle appears to be fully healthy. Barksdale will look to earn a role elsewhere in the league if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

