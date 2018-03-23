Berger announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports.

Berger was previously thought to have been on board to play a 14th professional season. It's not clear why he may have changed his mind. Regardless, the soon-to-be 36-year-old can look back on a respectable NFL career in which he logged 84 starts in 145 game appearances, suiting up for each of the Vikings, Dolphins, Cowboys and Panthers. With Berger out of the picture, Minnesota could turn to the recently-signed Tom Compton to fill in at right guard, according to ESPN.