Joe Burrow: Won't work out at combine
Burrow won't throw passes or do athletic testing at the scouting combine this week, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.
As the likely No. 1 overall pick, Burrow doesn't have much to gain by working out for teams. He also shut down rumors that suggest he wouldn't play for the Bengals, saying he'll report and play for whichever team drafts him, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. Cincinnati holds the No. 1 pick and is believed to be seeking a trade for veteran quarterback Andy Dalton.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Justin Herbert Prospect Profile
Justin Herbert is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Tua Tagovailoa Prospect Profile
Tua Tagovailoa is ranked as the No. 2 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of...
-
Jacob Eason Prospect Profile
Jacob Eason is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...
-
Joe Burrow Prospect Profile
Joe Burrow is ranked as the No. 1 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...
-
2/24 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew makes their early picks for the top 2020 breakouts, including quarterbacks with...
-
Dynasty rankings, trade chart, tiers
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football content currently at CBS Sports? You've come...