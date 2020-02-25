Joe Burrow: Won't work out at combine

Burrow won't throw passes or do athletic testing at the scouting combine this week, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

As the likely No. 1 overall pick, Burrow doesn't have much to gain by working out for teams. He also shut down rumors that suggest he wouldn't play for the Bengals, saying he'll report and play for whichever team drafts him, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. Cincinnati holds the No. 1 pick and is believed to be seeking a trade for veteran quarterback Andy Dalton.