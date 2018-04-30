The Packers released Callahan on Monday.

An undrafted free agent, the Division III product fared well enough during the 2016 preseason to make the Packers' final 53-man roster. After he was waived in mid-October of that year, Callahan proceeded to spend time with the Saints and Browns, but landed back in Green Bay by season's end. In 2017, he alternated between the Packers' practice squad and 53-man while also spending time as a street free agent. Callahan finally got his shot on the field Week 17, completing five of seven passes for a measly 11 yards. The offseason addition of DeShone Kizer likely made Callahan expendable as general manager Brian Gutekunst rounds out the 90-man roster afforded NFL teams in the offseason.