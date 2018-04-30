Joe Callahan: Cut loose by Green Bay
The Packers released Callahan on Monday.
An undrafted free agent, the Division III product fared well enough during the 2016 preseason to make the Packers' final 53-man roster. After he was waived in mid-October of that year, Callahan proceeded to spend time with the Saints and Browns, but landed back in Green Bay by season's end. In 2017, he alternated between the Packers' practice squad and 53-man while also spending time as a street free agent. Callahan finally got his shot on the field Week 17, completing five of seven passes for a measly 11 yards. The offseason addition of DeShone Kizer likely made Callahan expendable as general manager Brian Gutekunst rounds out the 90-man roster afforded NFL teams in the offseason.
More News
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...