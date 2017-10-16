Joe Callahan: Joins 53-man roster
The Packers elevated Callahan from the practice squad to the 53-man roster Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
With Aaron Rodgers' season up in the air due to a broken collarbone, Callahan's promotion could be the corresponding move for the former's placement on injured reserve. Callahan will thus slot in as the backup quarterback behind starter Brett Hundley.
