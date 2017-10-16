Play

The Packers elevated Callahan from the practice squad to the 53-man roster Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

With Aaron Rodgers' season up in the air due to a broken collarbone, Callahan's promotion could be the corresponding move for the former's placement on injured reserve. Callahan will thus slot in as the backup quarterback behind starter Brett Hundley.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories