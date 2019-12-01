Play

Callahan signed with the Lions' practice squad Saturday.

Callahan worked out with the Lions last week and now officially joins the practice squad while Jeff Driskel (hamstring) heads to injured reserve. Kyle Sloter was signed off the Cardinals' practice squad and will serve as the backup to David Blough until Matthew Stafford (back) is ready to return.

