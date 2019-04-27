Joe Callahan: Waived by Bucs
Callahan was waived by the Buccaneers on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Callahan went undrafted in 2016 before ultimately earning an appearance with Green Bay in 2017. He was waived by the Eagles prior to Week 1 of the 2018 season and subsequently spent most of his time on practice squads. He signed a reserve/future contract with the Buccaneers in January, but will now be looking for his next opportunity.
