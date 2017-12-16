Joe Callahan: Waived by Packers
Callahan was waived by the Packers on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network of the NFL Network reports.
This move comes as no surprise, as the Packers needed to clear room on the roster to activate Aaron Rodgers from the injured reserve. Callahan was called up to the active roster after Rodgers broke his collarbone in Week 6. He served as Brett Hundley's backup for eight weeks, but never saw any time under center. He will presumably revert to the Packers' practice squad assuming he clears waivers.
