Joe Callahan: Will likely be elevated
Callahan will likely be elevated from the Packers' practice squad to the 53-man roster in the wake of Aaron Rodgers' broken collarbone.
As evidence, head coach Mike McCarthy termed Brett Hundley "my starting quarterback" and Callahan "the backup" after Sunday's 23-10 defeat in Minnesota. Assuming McCarthy's statement comes true, Callahan will serve as the team's No. 2 QB next Sunday versus the Saints.
More News
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...