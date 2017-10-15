Callahan will likely be elevated from the Packers' practice squad to the 53-man roster in the wake of Aaron Rodgers' broken collarbone.

As evidence, head coach Mike McCarthy termed Brett Hundley "my starting quarterback" and Callahan "the backup" after Sunday's 23-10 defeat in Minnesota. Assuming McCarthy's statement comes true, Callahan will serve as the team's No. 2 QB next Sunday versus the Saints.