Callahan worked out with the Lions on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Lions could be forced to add another quarterback to their roster with usual starter Matthew Stafford (back) unlikely to play on Thanksgiving Day, while primary backup Jeff Driskel is nursing a hamstring injury of his own early in the week. The Lions also put free agent quarterback Taryn Christion through a workout, so Callahan isn't the only candidate. Callahan may have the upper hand, however, given his past preseason experience in Green Bay.