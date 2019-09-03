The Broncos placed Dineen (hand) on season-ending injured reserve Saturday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

It appears that Dineen's broken hand will need more time to heal. The 23-year-old sustained the injury Aug. 19 and had surgery shortly thereafter.

