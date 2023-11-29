Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Flacco is now considered the top backup to starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who suffered a concussion during Sunday's loss to Denver, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

In other words, Flacco may end up starting Sunday's game at the Rams if Thompson-Robinson is unable to clear the five-step protocol this week. P.J. Walker filled in after Thompson-Robinson exited against Denver and once again struggled with to limit turnovers. Based on his track record, Flacco would at least likely do a better job than Walker at avoiding interceptions, even if he had no more success sustaining drives and scoring points. The 38-year-old signal-caller joined Cleveland's practice squad last week.