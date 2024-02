Flacco participated in his first practice Wednesday after being signed to Cleveland's practice squad, Mary Kay Cabot, Dan Labbe and Ashley Bostock of the Cleveland Plain Dealer report.

Flacco donned the No. 15 jersey and fired passes to his new teammates for the first time. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski did not say whether Flacco will be elevated to the No. 2 quarterback Sunday in Denver, but it's reasonable to assume he didn't sign with the Browns to be a No. 3 option behind PJ Walker.